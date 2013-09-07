Samsung Galaxy Note 3 User Guide

Root Your Phone (Advanced Users Only)

By rooting (aka gaining admin rights) your Galaxy Note 3, you can not only uninstall bloatware, install a custom ROM and run rooted apps, but also allow additional apps to appear in Samsung's floating "pen window." Fortunately, if you have the T-Mobile or Sprint version of the Galaxy Note 3, you can root your phone in just a few simple steps. — David Cogen



You must use a Windows computer to complete this procedure.

1. Download the root package you need from the XDA Developer's forum and save it to your Desktop. At present, there are packages for international versions or T-Mobile and Sprint in the U.S.

2. Extract the .zip file.

3. Open Odinby right-clicking and selecting Run as Administrator from inside the extracted folder.

4. Click on PDA and select the .tar.md5 file inside the extracted folder.

5. Turn of the device and turn it back on by holding down Volume Down, Power, and Home at the same time until the screen comes back on.

6. Plug in the device via USB

7. In Odin, click Start and wait for it to finish. The device will reboot and you'll be all set.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device’s true potential.

