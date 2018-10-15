Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Could Have a Massive Screen

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 won't launch for several more months, but the rumors have already begun.



Samsung is planning to offer a 6.66-inch screen in next year's Galaxy Note 10, The Bell is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of Samsung's plans. That would make it larger than the 6.4-inch screen you can find in the Galaxy Note 9 and give Samsung an advantage over the iPhone XS Max that ships with a 6.5-inch display.

Moreover, several reports suggest Samsung's Galaxy S10+ will come with a 6.44-inch screen, which would be similarly dwarfed by the Galaxy Note 10.

While it's impossible to confirm the rumor and it needs to be acknowledged that Samsung often changes its tack several times before a product launch, SamMobile correctly points out that the move makes some sense.

All signs are pointing to a big-screen Galaxy S10 hitting store shelves early next year. And if at least one variant ships with a 6.4-inch screen and triple-lens camera, it's likely that Samsung will adopt a similar design in the Galaxy Note 10. However, Samsung's Galaxy Note will need to accommodate an S Pen stylus, which takes up additional room and might create a scenario in which the Galaxy Note 10's screen is larger simply by virtue of the additional space requirement.

Of course, Samsung isn't discussing its plans for the Galaxy Note 10 yet. The company only launched the Galaxy Note 9 several weeks ago and is now turning its attention to both the Galaxy S10 and another flagship it reportedly has slated for early 2019, the foldable Galaxy X. But the Galaxy Note line is the most important flagship launch Samsung has in the second half of any year.

Still, there's a long way to go before Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 10. So expect many more rumors — and perhaps even challenges to the screen-size rumor — before that happens.