Galaxy Note 10 Leak: Very Fast Charging, Battery Size and Design Change

Over recent days, there’s been some interesting rumors flying around (and getting withdrawn) concerning the exterior and interior hardware of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Now that the dust has settled somewhat, it’s high time to look at the latest details.

(Image credit: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Credit: Tom's Guide)

First, the battery. According to Forbes, not only will one version of the Note 10 get a hefty 4,500mAh battery (likely either the Pro or the 5G edition), but the charger itself will support a far higher wattage than Samsung’s current 15W charger for the Galaxy S10.

At first, famed leaker Ice Universe suggested that the Note 10 was going to come with a 25W charger, the same that comes with the Galaxy S10 5G. But then it got retracted.

Now, the current theory is that the Note 10’s charger is going to be much more powerful. With rivals like OnePlus using 30W charging on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or Huawei’s P30 Pro featuring a 40W charger, it’s about time Samsung stepped its own efforts up. Since Ice Universe included a picture of SuperMan with his tweet, some are interpreting this to mean that it could be up to 50W, matching Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging system.

The same Forbes source also backed up a separate rumor about the phone’s camera. Specifically, that it won’t include Samsung’s new 64MP ISOCELL sensor. Apparently, this is something that will only appear on mid-range Samsung devices.

Another rumor comes from OnLeaks on Twitter (via Trusted Reviews). The details state that the rear camera unit of the Note 10 is going to be vertically oriented on the left side of the phone, while the front camera is to be contained in a punch-hole located in the center of the phone, joining previous rumors indicating the same.

(Image credit: An unofficial render of the Galaxy Note 10. Credit: Phone Arena)

Punch-hole cameras have up to until now been located in one of the phone’s top corners, as seen on the new Honor 20 Pro or Samsung’s own Galaxy S10 series. The top-centre position has been previously reserved for full notches. If this is indeed the design Samsung goes with, we’re likely due for another debate on whether the punch-hole is an ingenious idea or if it’s a hideous way of solving the selfie-camera problem.

If we’re lucky, the rear cameras will include Samsung’s newly developed periscope 5x optical zoom camera. Since a similar module can be found in the Huawei P30 Pro, currently our favorite camera phone, it would be a smart move on Samsung’s part to match or better the P30 Pro's most notable camera tech.

With a predicted August reveal and September retail launch, there’s still plenty of time to get excited about the new Samsung phablet, and a lot of potential rumors still to come. If you want to stay up to date with what’s going on with this device, be sure to check our Note 10 rumor roundp page regularly for updates.