Leaked Galaxy Note 10 5G Benchmarks Tease Insane Speeds

We haven’t seen many specific Galaxy Note 10 rumors about the 5G variants of the device, which are expected to appear at some point after the (estimated) August 2019 release. However, there are now benchmark results for the 5G Note 10s, which point to this version of the Note 10 being among the most powerful Android phones yet.

As spotted by NashvilleChatter (via GizmoChina), Samsung device numbers matching both the Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 855 processor versions of the Note 10 5G have been tested with Geekbench 4, a popular piece of benchmarking software for Android phones and other devices.

The Snapdragon version, aided by 12GB RAM, scored 10,840 in the multicore test, while the Exynos, with its 8GB of RAM, achieved 9,654, as can be seen in these screenshots. Both run on Android 9.0 Pie, as is to be expected from an upcoming Android phone.

The 855 version has topped Samsung’s own Galaxy S10+ on the Geekbench leaderboards if these results are to be believed, while the Exynos has a more disappointing position, below all versions of the Exynos and Snapdragon Galaxy S10s, and also the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

These still lose out to Apple’s A12 Bionic chips, which score between 11,200 and 11,400 depending on the device, but these numbers are nothing to be ashamed of. Samsung’s still producing high performance devices that will be strong competitors when they release later this year.

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 7 Pro turned in faster speeds than this leaked Galaxy Note 10 5G. The $749 version of the phone we tested came with 12GB of RAM, which resulted in a 11,227 on Geekbench 4. We'll have to see if Samsung can close the gap between now and launch.

While these benchmark results are fairly concrete pieces of evidence about the Note 10, there are many other leaks and rumors about the phablet’s design and features. You can read all about them in our regularly updated Galaxy Note 10 rumor hub.