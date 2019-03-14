Hate the Galaxy S10 Punch Hole? Here's Samsung's Plan to Kill It

Samsung is hoping to eventually kill unsightly features on your smartphone screens once and for all.

In a briefing with reporters on Thursday (Mar. 14), Samsung Vice President of Mobile Community R&D Group Display Yang Byung-duk said that the hole punch that found its way to the Galaxy S10 to replace the notch is "very challenging technology."

But his team is now looking at the possibility of launching a screen that eliminates the hole punch and allows for all front-facing sensors to be embedded in the screen.

“Though it wouldn’t be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera’s function in any way,” Yang said, according to the Korean Yonhap News Agency.

Such an advancement in screen technology would be major.

Companies have been working for years to deliver so-called "full-screen smartphones" that ditch ugly bezels and make the screen the centerpiece. The first step in that effort was to deliver a notch at the top of the screen where the front-facing camera and other sensors could live. Samsung has now taken it to the next level with a hole that houses those features and eliminates the notch.

The next iteration, then, will be the long-awaited full-screen design. And it would seem, based on Yang's description, that the design would allow for the camera and other sensors to be baked into the display without needing to detract from the app experience.

But that's not all Yang has in mind. He also said that his company is eyeing the development of a new screen that would use the display as a speaker. That would allow Samsung to eliminate separate speakers and effectively create sound from the glass. He didn't say when that might be available, but LG is already making this technology a reality on its LG G8.