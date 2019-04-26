Galaxy Fold Teardown Removed at Samsung's Request

Samsung has forced tech support blog iFixit to take down its Galaxy Fold Teardown. The blog has published an explanation of why it took it down.

(Image credit: iFixIt)

“After two days of intense public interest, iFixit has removed our teardown of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold,” the publication said today, “We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown. We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise. But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail.”

The blog usually buys any hardware it opens, providing extremely valuable analysis about its construction, specs, and repairability. iFixIt also provides instructions and parts for people to fix their own devices, supporting consumer rights above manufacturers’ marketing agendas.

The company had already halted the Fold launch indefinitely and was rumored to retrieve all review units from journalists, after some reports of screen failures.

But this is a baffling move on Samsung’s part. Not only do we already know about the Fold’s quality issues, but every single tech publication in the planet has already published iFixIt's photos and observations, from ourselves to Ars Technica to Mashable to TechCrunch and every other tech blog in the world. And you just can look at the internet archive version here.