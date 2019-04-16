Galaxy Fold Will Work on Verizon and Sprint (Report)

Samsung's Galaxy Fold handset has only been announced for AT&T and T-Mobile's networks so far. But a new report suggests that the new phone won't be limited to those two carriers.

The folks over at Droid-Life on Monday sifted through the Galaxy Fold's FCC documentation, which Samsung needed to provide to be allowed to sell the Galaxy Fold in the U.S. In the document, Samsung said that the handset, which comes with the model number SM-F900U, is fully compatible with all four major carrier networks.

It's not uncommon for today's smartphones to allow for connectivity on both CDMA and GSM networks. Apple's iPhone, for instance, can run on any carrier network, even if it's locked down to one. Most telecommunications chips are now equipped with technologies that allow you to bring the smartphone to the carrier network of your choosing and connect to it on the fly.

The Galaxy Fold's certification clearly makes mention of CDMA and LTE bands on Verizon and Sprint's network. The same holds true for those on AT&T and T-Mobile's networks.

What's odd, however, is that Samsung hasn't mentioned this in any of its Galaxy Fold materials. Instead, the company has only pointed to the handset working on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. And while those carriers have touted Galaxy Fold availability, Verizon and Sprint have been mum.

If the FCC documents Droid-Life uncovered are accurate, however, it would appear that the Galaxy Fold would work just fine on any major U.S. carrier network. So, folks who want to buy the device could conceivably buy it on one network, unlock it, and bring it to their carrier of choice and use it as if it was meant to be on that network all along.

However, there is a possibility that Samsung could use software to turn off CDMA connectivity. If that's the case, users would be out of luck.

We'll know for sure what kinds of capabilities and limitations the phone will have on Apr. 26 when the Galaxy Fold hits store shelves. It'll cost $1,980 unlocked or $66 per month for a period of 30 months locked to AT&T's network.