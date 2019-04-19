Samsung's Galaxy Buds Just Got a Huge Upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are getting a big update.

Samsung on Thursday (Apr. 18) released an over-the-air update to its wireless earbuds that features a variety of major upgrades over the previous functionality.

Chief among the new updates is a new Bixby feature that allows you to completely control the earbuds to turn on music, place a call, and more, all hands-free. As SamMobile reports, the update also include touchpad improvements for double and triple taps.

Aside from that, Samsung has updated its Ambient Sound mode. The feature, which lets you listen in to what's happening in your surroundings, can now be turned on quickly by using a long press on one of the earbuds. Bixby can also be used to help you turn on the Ambient Sound mode.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are the Korean company's answer to Apple's AirPods 2. The earbuds are small devices you put into your ears and connect to your Samsung or other-branded phone. You can also use them to place and make calls, thanks to a built-in microphone.

The new update is a major leap in functionality, thanks in no small part to Bixby. Samsung's virtual personal assistant has been criticized over the last couple of years for not feeling fully baked and lacking some of the smart home features you can get in alternatives like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

However, there are some limitations. The Bixby Voice feature is only available when the Galaxy Buds are connected to Samsung-branded smartphones, such as the Galaxy S10. If you're using Galaxy Buds with any other device, the feature isn't available.

Samsung's software update is available now. You can update the Galaxy Buds from Samsung's Galaxy Wear app.