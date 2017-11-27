Galaxy S8 Drops $150 for Cyber Monday

If you want a great phone at a great price, Samsung’s got some deals worthy of your attention. Customers can currently get a Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, or Note 8 for as much as $400 off through Samsung’s website with an eligible trade-in, or $150 off without a trade-in through Amazon.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)

Cyber Monday is the final day for Samsung’s offer, which is eligible to owners of the following devices: iPhone 5 or newer, iPhone SE, Galaxy S5 or newer (including Active models), Galaxy Note 5, LG G5 or newer, and Google Pixel and Pixel XL. The trade-in must be in good condition, which Samsung defines as normal wear and tear, and the final savings are dependent on the model.

If you don’t have a phone to offer up, Amazon’s deal extends to 64GB versions of Samsung’s flagship phones (except for the S8 Active). The Galaxy S8 normally starts at $724.99, but at $574.99 it’s nearly as cheap as the Essential Phone and brand-new OnePlus 5T — two solid devices to be sure, though the Galaxy is the one we’d rather have.



MORE: The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Do note that if you go with Amazon’s deal, you’ll be buying an unlocked handset, which means you’ll be responsible for providing your own wireless service — the device won’t come connected to your carrier of choice out of the box. If you’ve never bought a phone off-contract before, you can check our guide on buying and setting up unlocked phones for more information. And as always, keep your eyes peeled on our Deals page for the latest bargains.

