Samsung's New Monitor Brings Quantum Dot to Gamers

If one thing is clear about Samsung's gaming monitor lineup, it's that the company is betting big on curves and Quantum Dot technology. After launching its CFG70 and CFG91 Quantum Dot displays last year, the company is bringing the same super-bright, super-colorful viewing experience to the CH711: a curved gaming monitor with a sharper quad-HD screen and extra-tidy cable management.

Key Specs and Features

Available in 27-inch and 31.5 inch variations, the CH711 features a 2560 x 1440 screen that aims to offer 125 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The display touts an 1,800R curvature, which adds an extra layer of immersion to games and movies.

The CH711 utilizes Quantum Dot technology, which allows for higher brightness, better color accuracy and richness, and less screen wear than a standard LCD display

The monitor's cables are barely visible, thanks to a power cable that runs through the display's stand and a pop-off rear panel that hides your HDMI cable.

Like the CFG70, the CH711 supports AMD FreeSync for smoother graphics performance with systems that have AMD graphics cards.

The CH711 comes in a slick white finish, which helps set it apart from the majority of black, hyper-aggressive gaming monitors on the market.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

Why You Should Care

With last year's CFG70, Samsung proved that it knows how to make a gaming monitor. The CH711 retains most of that monitor's best features — a curved screen, an ergonomic design and rich Quantum Dot technology — and offers a higher resolution and a neater way to organize your cables. The CH711's accurate color and high brightness could also prove to be a major plus for artists or simply anyone who wants to kick back and watch a movie on a really nice curved screen.

Pricing and Availability

The CH711 is due in the first quarter of 2017 for a yet-to-be-announced price. We're eager to see the next evolution of Samsung's Quantum Dot gaming monitor series, so stay tuned for our full review.