Samsung's Bixby 3.0 Will Premiere With Its Foldable Phone

Samsung is working on a new version of its Bixby virtual personal assistant. And right now, it's being developed with its upcoming foldable smartphone in mind.



(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At the Samsung Bixby Developer Day on Tuesday (Nov. 20), the company's vice president Eui-Suk Chung, who heads up Bixby's development, said that Samsung is working on a version 3.0 that will be "featured in the foldable smartphone," according to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the feature.

Chung added that he wasn't sure if the new Bixby would actually be known as Bixby 3.0 and didn't share much details on what to expect, according to the report.



Samsung's Bixby is the company's answer to a variety of other virtual personal assistants, including Siri, Cortana, and Alexa. It offers a variety of tools, including a Vision feature that can identify objects and provide information about them.

Overall, Bixby has had a far more difficult time establishing itself in the marketplace compared to Alexa or Google Assistant. And although Samsung has improved it in each iteration, many still believe it's at least a step behind some of its competition.



Designing a new version of Bixby specifically for a foldable phone is an interesting development. Since its launch, Bixby has been largely device-agnostic and worked in much the same way regardless of the handset. But if Samsung is now working on a version designed specifically for the foldable phone it's working on, it could fundamentally change how Bixby works — and acts.

For its part, Samsung hasn't said much about its plans for its foldable phone. Earlier this month, the company showcased it on stage, but did so with the lights down and with the design covered up. Samsung is expected to launch its foldable phone some time in early 2019.