You Can Now Preorder Samsung’s 8K TV for a Mere $15,000

If you really want to impress your friends and don't mind spending a boatload of cash on a TV, Samsung is now selling the most bleeding-edge set we've seen.



(Image credit: Samsung)

The tech giant is now offering its 85-inch Q900 QLED 8K TV for pre-order for a whopping $15,000. If that price is a little too much to swallow but you still want to get your hands on the 8K set, you can sign up for Samsung financing, which will cost you $416.70 for 36 months.

Samsung announced its new 8K televisions in August. The company said that it would offer four models, ranging in size from 65 inches to 85 inches. Samsung is currently only selling the biggest of the bunch, but the 65-, 75-, and 82-inch models should be available for pre-order at some point soon.

In the world of display resolutions, 8K is king. The new 8K standard (also called 8K UHD) delivers the equivalent of four 4K displays in a 2 x 2 grid, for a total resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels.

Samsiung's QLED TV also includes an 8K AI Upscaling feature that remasters content that was produced in 4K or even lower and converts it to 8K. Additionally, Samsung's television has HDR compatibility and according to the company, it's capable of producing "optimal sounds for each scene."

This ultra-premium set sports a nearly bezel-less design and with an Ambient Mode, you can take a picture of the wall behind the screen and use it as a screensaver to make it feel like your TV is transparent. Neat, but $15,000 neat?

Indeed, the biggest problem here is that 4K content is hard to come by. Even on your cable service right now, you're not even getting programming in 1080p. Getting a television with 8K resolution all but guarantees that the amount of content you'll actually be able to watch in real, native 8K will be hard to come by for years.

But as one analyst recently told us, that won't stop shoppers from adopting 8K. And it's just a matter of time before prices come down, just as they did with 4K sets.

"Is the market very limited, sure, but it takes a long time for costs to come down and the product to get better and you have to start somewhere," said NPD analyst Stephen Baker. "It is a great opportunity for Samsung to show how strong their technology is to their consumers and to their competitors."