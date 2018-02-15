Trending

Walmart Takes on Amazon with Free Shipping for Sam's Club Members

The race to deliver your online purchases has never been more competitive.

Walmart is doing everything it can to attract new shoppers and dethrone its archrival, Amazon.

The brick-and-mortar retailer just announced that Sam's Club shoppers will now receive free shippingwith no minimum purchase required when they become Sam's Club Plus members. Sam's Club — along with retailers Jet.com, Bonobos and Moosejaw — are subsidiaries of Walmart, and the new free-shipping announcement is the latest move in the retailer's ongoing battle with Amazon.

Plus membership costs $100 per year — a buck more than Amazon Prime. It doesn't include the same types of perks that Amazon Prime members get, but it does offer discounts on gasoline, tire and battery repairs, and some prescriptions, among other benefits.

Walmart also announced that it's reducing the number of Sam's Club membership tiers from three to just two: Plus membership is $100 per year, and Club membership(formerly Sam's Savings) is $45 per year. The latter includes fewer perks than Plus membership.

There is a small catch, however. Sam's Club isn't promising two-day shipping like Amazon Prime. In addition, certain items — like groceries, curbside pickup items and products purchased via a third party — will not qualify for free shipping.

The announcement comes at an interesting time, as the retailer just shuttered 63 of its clubs, which amounts to roughly 10 percent of its warehouses. Some of these closed warehouses will now become distribution centers for Sam's Club. The first center is expected to open within six weeks, in Memphis, Tennessee.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 15 February 2018 19:52
    Didn't they just close a bunch of Sam's Clubs , how does this compete.https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/01/11/see-if-your-sams-club-closing-heres-list/1026816001/
    Reply
  • mjslakeridge 15 February 2018 20:03
    They did announce the closing of some Sam's clubs, but I thought it was going to be lower performing ones. We still have a few here in Houston. In some cases they have a Sam's right near a large Walmart (across the street over by MicroCenter's new location).
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 15 February 2018 20:06
    This was my favorite: :pfff:
    Walmart raises minimum wage, announces layoffs...LOL
    Reply
  • mjslakeridge 15 February 2018 20:33
    Makes sense to me ^^^. If you are going to pay someone more money, you should expect their productivity to increase, requiring fewer people. If you raise the wages of entry level people, aren't the Supervisors going to want more also, so their subordinates aren't making nearly what they make. And then the Managers, and then the Directors, Vice Presidents, etc.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 15 February 2018 20:43
    Problem is productivity won't go up.
    Reply