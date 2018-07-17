Killer Prime Day Deal: Roomba Robot Vacuum Just $229

Looking for a relatively inexpensive robot vacuum to do your bidding?

As part of Amazon's Prime Day, iRobot's Roomba 671 robot vacuum is currently available for just $229, marked down from its regular price of $349.

(Image credit: Roomba)

The Roomba 671 offers 3-stage cleaning, and has two different brush types to pick up dirt and debris on a multitude of surfaces. A side brush helps sweep up along edges and in corners.

Using Roomba's app (available for Android and iOS), you can schedule cleanings and control the vacuum from your phone. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use either of those voice assistants to control the bot, too.

The Roomba 671's battery will last for up to 90 minutes; it will automatically dock and recharge when it runs low on power.

Measuring 17.5 x 15.5 x 5 inches, the Roomba 671 is a little on the tall side, so it won't fit as easily under furniture as its pricier counterpart, the Roomba 690, which at $297 is discounted by nearly $80, and has more advanced sensors that tell the bot to work harder on higher concentrations of dirt.

