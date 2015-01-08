Roccat Nyth Lets You Build Unique MMO Mouse

LAS VEGAS -- If there's one maxim in recommending gaming mice, it's this: The mouse that feels most comfortable is the best mouse for you. The Roccat Nyth is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game mouse that takes this advice to heart. With the Nyth, you can customize your own button layout, color scheme and physical design, allowing you to find the perfect conformation for your online adventures.

I got to play with the Nyth firsthand at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2015, and what I saw was very encouraging. The device feels comfortable in either a palm or claw grip, but that's about all I can say about the Nyth in general. Every other part of it, from the number of buttons to the shape of the mouse, is up to the user.

The Nyth's most prominent feature is its section for up to 12 thumb buttons, just like comparable MMO mice the Razer Naga and Logitech G600. However, each button here is removable. If you're playing an MMO, you can plug in all 12 buttons. If you're playing an action game, you can fill the bottom two rows with flat panels and put two "double" buttons (which occupy two slots apiece) up top.

The buttons' size, spacing and amount is all up to the player. Inserting and removing buttons is as simple as flipping a switch and giving them a good pull or push. Roccat will even release the buttons' schematics online, in case you want to 3D print your own. Players can also choose between two different palm rests: a short, round one for claw players and a flat one with a fourth-finger rest for palm players.

Tom's Guide has been critical of Roccat's software in the past, but with the Nyth's release, that will be getting a much-needed upgrade. Instead of device-specific driver software, Roccat will release a comprehensive program that manages all of its keyboards, mice and headsets.

I only got a very early glimpse at the product, but it looks promising. Users can create individual profiles for games, adjust settings like DPI for mice and key assignment for keyboards, and pin their most frequently accessed functions to a "favorites" menu. Unfortunately for those who already own Roccat products, the software will only work with the Nyth and anything that's released after it.

The Nyth will cost $130 and launch in the second or third quarter of 2015. Once it does, we'll get our hands on one and give you the full report.

