Roccat Leadr Follows Pack Into Wireless Gaming Mouse Arena

LAS VEGAS – The SteelSeries Sensei, the Razer Mamba and the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum have already staked their claims to the world of wireless gaming mice, but Roccat is not far behind. The German manufacturer has a record of producing powerful, comfortable mice, and its latest invention, the Leadr, looks to continue that trend without any cables to hold it back.

What Is It?

I got to see the Roccat Leadr firsthand at CES 2017. The device is a wireless mouse with everything you’d expect from a high-quality Roccat peripheral. Among other features, the Leadr boasts a 12,000-dots-per-inch (DPI) optical sensor, 14 programmable buttons, an ergonomic design, full RGB lighting and 20 hours of battery life. With the ability to create multiple profiles and link them to specific games, the Leadr has something to offer PC gamers of every stripe.

What Sets It Apart from Competitors?

At this point, it’s actually a bit hard to say how the Leadr might differ from its SteelSeries, Razer and Logitech rivals. It has roughly the same amount of DPI, and while not all wireless protocols are created equal, we’ve just about reached the point where wireless gaming mice are just as reliable as their wired counterparts. One potentially interesting feature, though, is the Leadr’s paddle, which sits near the thumb buttons, and can move up and down like a switch. This could be particularly useful for zooming in and out. Roccat’s EasyShift[+] technology also lets users program multiple sets of button commands and access them by simply holding down a button.

Pricing and Availability

Roccat is aiming for a 2017 release date for the Leadr; beyond that, the company hasn’t yet pinned down a price or a launch window. Expect it to be priced similarly to other wireless gaming mice on the market (somewhere around $150); a release date in the first half of the year seems reasonable, unless engineering hits some big snags between now and then.

Why Should You Care?

There are already some great wireless mice on the market, and Roccat is admittedly a late entry. Still, Roccat has made some terrific mice in the past, and they tend to cost a little less than their closest competitors. If you want a wireless mouse – especially one with a lot of extra buttons – it may be worth waiting to see how much Roccat asks for the Leadr. You may wind up with a great peripheral and a few extra dollars in your pocket.