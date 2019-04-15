Ring Camera Sale: Up to $100 Off, Plus Free Echo Dot

Nothing gives you peace of mind like a reliable home security system and for a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price of the best video doorbells by up to $100. Even better, it's throwing in a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot.

As part of the sale, you can get the Ring Floodlight Cam with an Echo Dot for $199. The floodlight camera alone is priced at $249, whereas the Echo Dot normally sells for $49.99. So this deal saves you $100.

The Editor's Choice Ring Floodlight Cam consists of two strong lights and a powerful camera that attaches to the side of your house. It records crisp, colorful 1080p videos and also features night vision.

In our review, we were impressed by its wide field of view and liked that the accompanying app lets you specify motion zones: areas in which, if it detects motion, it will alert you. The app also has a Neighborhood Watch feature that gives you an overview of your neighborhood. You can see footage from other Ring security cameras that fellow Ring owners have shared and receive alerts of local fires and reported crimes.

The Floodlight Cam isn't the only Ring camera on sale. Other Ring bundles on sale include: