This Secret Netflix Page Lets You Request Shows and Movies

If you watched everything on Netflix, you'd probably never run out of TV. But sometimes, Netflix just doesn't have that deep cut from your childhood, a standup special you used to love or a movie you want to bust the popcorn out for.

Fortunately, it ends up that Netflix has a form to make requests, and the company seems to expect you to use it. The thing is, most people don't even know it's there.

(Image credit: sitthiphong/Shutterstock.com)

This came to light recently when a Netflix user in the Philippines asked the country's Netflix arm on Twitter where it could watch Chelsea Peretti's standup special, "One of the Greats." The Netflix Philippines account responded with a link to the form, writing "You know the drill."

The comedian was tagged in the tweets, and she responded, which in turn showed the link to her 14.1 thousand followers.

"LITERALLY NO ONE KNOWS THAT DRILL," she tweeted, in all caps. But now, because of that tweet, we do. The form, which encourages you to sign in as a Netflix user, allows for three requests at a time.

Once you make the suggestions, that's it. Netflix then follows up with reasons why the show may not become available, including rights being exclusive to another service like "The Man in the High Castle" on Amazon Prime or "Game of Thrones" on HBO, that it can't secure the rights, or that the rights are only available in certain regions. So yes, these requests are probably stored somewhere, but that doesn't mean they will (or can) be acted upon.

But the next time you want Netflix to save a show, perhaps fan campaigns can all use this form to make Netflix hear their voices.