Rent an Apple Watch For $45 a Day

If your rent is too darn high, you're unlikely to be shelling out $350 for the Apple Watch before you get a chance to test it out. But if you're on the fence, a new service is letting you rent the Sport version of the wearable for $45 a day to help you decide. The pricier Watch model is also available as a $55 daily rental.
The service comes from Lumoid, a startup that offers try-before-you-buy device rentals, including cameras and wearables. You can already sign up to try the Apple Watch when it's available. If you eventually decide to buy the product, Lumoid will count $20 from your daily rental fee for the Apple Watch Sport toward your purchase (and $30 if you're buying the Watch model you've rented).
According to Mashable, Lumoid will not offer the Apple Watch Edition for rent, which starts at $10,000.
Lumoid's service promises to let people take new products to test in real life, giving shoppers a more personal experience than they can get in a store demo. The startup said it has already shipped thousands of devices for people to test out, and wearables such as the Pebble and the Basis Peak are already available to loan out right now. The company said it is adding the Motorola Moto 360 smartwatch to its site later this week.
Typically with Lumoid, you specify when the rental period begins and ends when you sign up for a device. The company lets you extend your rental, provided the device you're trying out hasn't been reserved by another tire-kicker.
You can pre-order the Apple Watch starting April 10, and the wearable will hit store shelves on April 24.
