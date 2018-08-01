Red Hydrogen One's Release Date Uncertain, Even After FCC OK

It seems like we've been waiting an eternity for Red's Hydrogen One — the Android smartphone from the company best known for professional-grade digital cameras used by filmmakers. While the phone has evidently hit another snag in its lengthy and repeatedly-delayed release, we have just been treated to a slew of images of the device straight from the FCC.





(Image credit: FCC)

These shots arrive to us by way of Droid Life, and they show off the anticipated handset from every angle. In them, we can see the phone's front and rear dual-camera systems, metal-and-carbon fiber build and Red's proprietary 4-view 3D display — while it's powered off, anyway.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Hydrogen One in pictures — we actually went hands-on with the device last month. However, it is a great opportunity to see the final version as customers will find it, rather than the same cryptic renders we've been looking at since the phone was announced almost exactly a year ago. In fact, there's even one shot in the FCC's collection peering inside the Hydrogen One with the backside removed, exposing the battery and camera modules.

MORE: Red Hydrogen One Hands-On: Gimmicky Holograms, But Mods Have Promise

Yet as exciting as these photos are, they come at trying times for Red. Earlier this week, Red founder Jim Jannard posted a comment on H4VUser.net, a forum dedicated to the device. According to Jannard, certification setbacks have forced carriers to move back the launch window, throwing a wrench in plans to release the phone this summer.



"This last set back was a bad one," Jannard wrote. "It completely screwed up timing for everything. We are now in the hands of the certification gods and the carriers. Feeling pretty helpless right now."



(Image credit: FCC)

When the Hydrogen One eventually does release, it'll carry support for all four major cellular networks, with AT&T and Verizon both announcing earlier this year that they'll offer the phone. And frankly, it had better support both GSM and CDMA networks, given that Red has projected the phone will start at $1,295 for a model constructed with aluminum, and $1,595 for a titanium variant. (Carrier pricing may vary.) Originally, the Hydrogen One was to launch in the first quarter of 2018, but was pushed back the first time so Red could line up service partners and ensure that the handset's trick 4-View 3D video system worked out of the box.



The silver lining to this news is that the Hydrogen One does appear to be a finished and fully-formed product at this point, which means people are closer than ever to getting it in their hands and finding out what its crazy display and cameras can really do. Now it's just a matter of waiting for Red to overcome those last-minute bureaucratic hurdles.