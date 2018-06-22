Red Dead Redemption 2: Trailers, Release Date and More

It's official: More than six years after Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption, it has finally announced an eagerly awaited sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2.





(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Details are sparse, but we're collecting every little nugget we find in our excitement for the game. Here's what we know so far (warning, some spoilers for the original Red Dead Redemption are below):

Following a few delays from 2017, Red Dead Redemption 2 is pegged for October 26th, 2018. The game has been delayed twice, so hopefully this date sticks. It's one of the first major fall releases for 2018.

Where is the trailer?

Here's the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer, which Rockstar launched in May 2018. If you look really close, it looks like John Marston from the original game is in it.



What is the game about?

Here's how Rockstar describes Red Dead Redemption 2, which takes place in 1899:



"After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."



There were some rumors suggesting that the game may be a prequel to the 2010 game, which takes place in 1911.



MORE: PS4 vs. Xbox One: Which Console Is Right for You?

What systems can I play it on?

Rockstar's website for the game shows logos for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which isn't surprising.

What's more interesting is the lack of a confirmed PC version. VG247 found a LinkedIn profile of a developer on the game who claims to have worked on a PC version of the game. It's possible that, like Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V, the PC version will come later with some souped up graphics and support for mods.

Alternatively, it's possible that it will go the route of the original Red Dead Redemption, which infamously never came to PC at all despite years of demand from the PC gaming community.

What's this I'm hearing about a leak?

Website Trusted Reviews claims to have received documents that outline lots of new features in the game. A lot of it is about multiplayer modes. It suggests that there will be Battle Royale, "Revive and Survive" and "Money Grab" modes.

Revive and Survive reportedly has two teams face off as they revive each other in order to keep their ranks going, while Money Grab is a sort of capture the flag mode where teams collect money bags and bring them back to base.

The report is also suggesting that the open world will be sprawling with new areas to explore and more activities, including gambling, horsemanship challenges, fishing and foraging. The games vehicles include minecarts, handcarts and horse-drawn carriages.

Perhaps the most surprising suggestion is that the game will let you play both single player and multiplayer modes in first-person with specialized animations.

Will there be multiplayer support?

Sounds like it. The website says that "[t]he game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience."

Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog that those who play on the PlayStation 4 will get "first access to select online content."

It has also been reported that Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has registered RedDead.online, suggesting the multiplayer will be called Red Dead Online.