Rechargeable Batteries Test

Rayovac Hybrid Rechargeable
Price:
Charger and 2 AA batteries – $10
4 AA batteries – $12
3.5 Stars
+ Low upfront costs
+ Reasonable battery life
- Batteries come out hot
- Too big for some uses
- Charger doesn’t indicate when done
- Long recharge times
If price counted for everything, Rayovac’s Hybrid Rechargeable batteries would be an instant winner. The batteries are based on hybrid NiMH technology and offer slow charge times. The batteries just can’t hold a candle to the competition.
At $10 for a two-pack of AA batteries and a small and light charger, the Rayovac Hybrid’s are a bargain. Another four batteries without the charger costs $12. They come pre-charged.
With a rated capacity of 2,500 milli amp hour, the Rayovac Hybrids tie with the PowerGenix NiZn cells for total energy available. As is the case with the Energizer cells, Rayovac says they can be recharged hundreds of times, short of the 1,000 recharge cycles promised by Sanyo and PowerGenix.
Like the NiZn cells, the Rayovac Hybrid’s are just a little thicker than standard AA batteries, which could cause a problem in tight situations. Fully charged cells deliver 1.46 volts, the same as the Energizer Rechargeable cells but much less than the PowerGenix or disposable Duracell batteries.
When fully charged the Rayovac batteries powered the CD player for 9 hours 21 minutes and the flashlight for 3 hours 41 minutes. That’s about double the life of the Energizer batteries but 30 percent shorter than off-the-shelf Duracell batteries, and well shorter than the Eneloop and NiZn cells.
The charger is as small as the others and you can’t put the batteries in backwards, but it weighs 4.8 ounces, more than all but the Energizer’s quick charger. It has a fold down power plug and red LED lights that blink during charging. Unfortunately, the charger fails to indicate when it’s done charging.
It took 7 hours and 40 minutes to completely charge a pair of AAs, the longest of the bunch--it might be best to just let them charge overnight.
The charger comes with a 1-year warranty and uses 2 watts to juice up a pair of AA batteries, but they were hot when they came out of the charger. This power use translates into 13 cents per year for a weekly charging of a set of AA batteries.
With the economy the way it is, price is the object of most purchases and the Rayovac Hybrid batteries are a bargain.
After some extensive testing that I looked at from my work I went with PowerEx batteries for myself. They've got a 2700 mAh capacity, and they held up at high current (> 10A). They weren't the cheapest ($19/4 pcs)
It's also worth noting that NiMH batteries all have the same chemistry, and can be charged by a standard NiMH charger.
Just a little tip: Keep an eye out on Amazon deals for Sanyo rechargeable. I got a 48 pack for under $20 during a sale (with out charger).
They last ten times longer in my Digital Camera Compared to Disposables.
They are the best.
First the technology. Throw-away Alkalines have good capacity, reasonably good shelf life, and good voltage to start with but their voltage goes down a lot as they are used which is what causes flashlights to start going orange and dim after you use them a little while. NiMH and NiCad will usually maintain their voltage a little better until the end. LiIon is the best here but I don't think you can buy LiIon rechargeables in AA size. Also Alkalines don't work very well when cold, and their voltage will drop a lot under real heavy load. NiMh will maintain higher voltage and put out more current at the same time.
Different brands of NiMh have different capacity ratings, in milli-amp hour (mAH), and even at the same capacity they will vary in actual use just like these tests showed. NiCad is the worst for self-discharge, but NiMh is not too bad. They will work OK for devices that you use reasonably frequently but not for a flashlight that you put in the closet and use once a year. Alkalines will work better for this, but if you leave the device for several years then when you get ready to use it the batteries might have leaked and ruined the device. Use Lithium throwaways for this.
I haven't used the NiZn. I wonder what their voltage characteristics are under load.
NiCad and NiMh usually require different chargers but some chargers have a switch for this. I don't know if the NiMh and newer NiMh can use the same charger. Unfortunately the good battery chargers can be pretty expensive. Slow chargers tend to be the cheapest but a good fast charger can be a lot more convenient.
I have also heard of nutty people discharging them at more than 12C inside home-built portable aircraft landing lights with no damage where cheaper cells literally melted down.