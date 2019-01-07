Razer's First-Ever Monitor Sports Chroma Lighting, HDR 400 Support

LAS VEGAS - Razer is officially stepping into the gaming monitor scene with the Razer Raptor, a vibrant 27-inch, 2560 x 1440p display.

The Razer Raptor will run for $699, and while there's no word on availability at this moment, we're hoping to see it launch sometime later this year.

Its eye-popping 1440p, 144Hz panel has a 1ms response time, supports AMD FreeSync and is accompanied by superthin 2.3 mm bezels. The panel averages 420 nits of brightness, covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum and has a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Razer has also confirmed that it is working on a Nvidia G-Sync version, and that the Razer Raptor is HDR400 capable.

While the Razor Raptor is big at 24.2 x 15.3 ~ 19.3 x 7.5 inches and weighs 25.4 pounds, it's relatively compact. The Raptor does have a matte black, aluminum base, but the back of the monitor is actually made of a soft touch fabric. It felt super luxurious, but I can't imagine it'll last long against dust. And, of course, the bottom of the monitor stand will be lit to death with Chroma lighting.

On top of that, the Razer Raptor has a height-adjustable stand that also folds 90 degrees to give you easy access to the ports -- one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C port (supports DP1.4) and two USB 3.0 ports.

Razer also provides cables such as the power, one HDMI, one DisplayPort, one USB-C and two USB 3.1, which all neatly clip into the back to easily manage your cables (aka a neat freak's dream).

We're incredibly excited to get the Razer Raptor through our lab and put it to work. Stay tuned for more CES 2019 coverage.