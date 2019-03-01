Trending

Razer Phone 2 Price Drop: Take $300 Off

Mobile gamers can save big on the Unlocked Razer Phone 2.

Mobile gamers, check this out. If you're tired of lackluster gaming performance on your smartphone, you'll want to check out the Razer Phone 2.

For a limited time, you can score the Unlocked Razer Phone 2 for just $499 direct from Razer. Normally priced at $800, that's a whopping $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Razer 2.


With its 5.7-inch 120Hz UltraMotion QHD display and front-firing stereo speakers, the Razer Phone 2 will take your gaming experience to new heights. 

Ensuring lag-free performance that won't slow you down, it's powered by a 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of storage space for all of your gaming needs.

In our Razer Phone 2 review, we were impressed by its durable design and smooth graphics. Despite that it's missing a headphone jack and struggles with capturing photos in low-light (which the Razer Phone 2 camera app update might fix), its overall performance earned it a 3 out of 5 rating with us. 

In a time where $1,000+ smartphones are the norm, this $499 Razer Phone 2 is a solid deal.