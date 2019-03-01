Razer Phone 2 Price Drop: Take $300 Off

Mobile gamers, check this out. If you're tired of lackluster gaming performance on your smartphone, you'll want to check out the Razer Phone 2.

For a limited time, you can score the Unlocked Razer Phone 2 for just $499 direct from Razer. Normally priced at $800, that's a whopping $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Razer 2.







With its 5.7-inch 120Hz UltraMotion QHD display and front-firing stereo speakers, the Razer Phone 2 will take your gaming experience to new heights.



Ensuring lag-free performance that won't slow you down, it's powered by a 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of storage space for all of your gaming needs.

In our Razer Phone 2 review, we were impressed by its durable design and smooth graphics. Despite that it's missing a headphone jack and struggles with capturing photos in low-light (which the Razer Phone 2 camera app update might fix), its overall performance earned it a 3 out of 5 rating with us.

In a time where $1,000+ smartphones are the norm, this $499 Razer Phone 2 is a solid deal.