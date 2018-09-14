Razer's Next Gaming Phone Could Appear Oct. 10

It sounds like we're about to see a sequel to last year's Razer phone.

Razer today (Sept. 14) sent out save-the-date invites for an Oct. 10 press event in Los Angeles. While the invite doesn't explicitly mention the anticipated Razer Phone 2, it does promise a "mobility showcase." Even more tellingly, the invite is framed by the outline of a phone.

The original Razer phone debuted last year, and won raves for its strong performance and audio. When we reviewed the phone, we were also impressed by the quality of its display, though the screen size could have been bigger. Battery life was a bit of a disappointment.

The invite for Razer's upcoming launch event arrives at the same time photos of the rumored sequel have leaked out. The new phone looks an awful lot like the old one, which may be disappointing if you also wanted more screen real estate on the follow-up. But other rumors promise a big 4,000 mAh battery to go with an upgraded Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Razer Phone 2 figures to face some stiff competition when it debuts. Apple's just announced iPhone Xs and Xs Max have a new A12 Bionic processor that supposedly boosts graphic performance by 50 percent over the last-generation of iPhone processors. Samsung has touted the Galaxy Note 8 as a gaming device, given its water carbon fiber cooling system designed to keep performance from flagging during marathon gaming sessions. We're expecting the Asus ROG phone to ship sometime this fall, too.