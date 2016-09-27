Razer's Flagship Mouse Just Got Even Better

Equally comfortable with real-time strategy, first-person shooter and action/adventure games, the Razer DeathAdder has long been viable both at home and on the tournament scene. There’s arguably not that much in the DeathAdder to improve, but Razer is taking a crack at it anyway with the DeathAdder Elite ($70): a refined version of the mouse with a better sensor and more tactile buttons.

Razer announced the DeathAdder Elite today (Sept. 27) in a press release that outlined its most salient points. First and foremost, it’s nearly identical to its predecessor, the DeathAdder Chroma. The DeathAdder Elite is a 5.0 x 2.8 x 1.7 inch mouse with full RGB illumination. It weighs 3.7 ounces, and has an ergonomic design with a thumb rest. Players can program seven different buttons, including two below the scroll wheel (this is new) and two near the thumb.

In other words: It’s a Razer DeathAdder, same as the last few models.

What’s different this time around is the optical sensor, which ranges up to 16,000 dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity. While most players will never need to go this high, it can be a boon for those who insist on multi-monitor setups. Razer also claims that the mouse offers 99.4 percent resolution accuracy, which is the highest ever recorded in a gaming mouse.

Of potentially greater interest, however, are the new Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches. These switches beneath each button can last for up to 50 million clicks, and will hopefully provide a more satisfying click. The scroll wheel seems a bit more textured, and Razer asserts that it will feel better as a result.

Beyond that, we’ll have to wait until we can review it for more information on how it actually works. At first glance, the DeathAdder Elite seems like a sensible, if conservative, update for a fan-favorite mouse. The peripheral will be available on Oct. 2, although users who just can’t wait can preorder one now.