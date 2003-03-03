Qcheck - A FREE Network Testing Utility

Ixia's free Qcheck utility is simply the easiest way to go if you want to dig in and do your own testing on networking equipment. It's basically a subset of Ixia's more powerful IxChariot network performance testing program with an easy-to-use interface, and best of all....it's free!

You do have to fill out a form to request the download because Ixia hopes that you'll like what you see and want to buy the full-featured Chariot, but that's a small price to pay for such a handy tool

I've used Qcheck for all my network product testing since I found it a couple of years ago, and I highly recommend it! Download and have fun!