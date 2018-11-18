Save $30 on PS4 and Xbox Controllers, Just in Time for Family Gatherings

It's inevitable. No matter how gingerly you treat your precious game controllers, eventually they're going to succumb to the rigors of wear and tear eventually. I mean after hours of frantic button mashing, quarter half circles and non-stop smashing of the shoulder buttons, they can only last so long. But instead of forking out the price of a AAA title on a peripheral, here's your chance to save yourself a bit of cash courtesy of Walmart.

The outlet is currently selling both the Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and the Xbox One Wireless Controller for $29.99. That's a savings of $30, which can be used to be more games -- just be sure to use the "ELLEN10" coupon code when you create your new Walmart account.

Although it will never replace a mouse and keyboard when I'm playing on my laptop, the Xbox One controller is my preferred peripheral for fighting games and the like. It's comfortable and I like the overall aesthetics. And thanks to Microsoft adding Bluetooth functionality to the controllers, it's extremely easy to pair an Xbox controller to a desktop or laptop.

You can also use the DualShock with PC, but you'll have to go through a few more hurdles. For one, Windows doesn't play nice with the controller's integrated audio jack, so you'll have to use your system's. And depending on the game and platform, you might have to install button-mapping software to get the proper functionality.

But whether you're gaming on a console or PC, it can't hurt to have an extra controller in case a friend comes over or you have an unfortunate rage-quitting accident -- especially at this price.