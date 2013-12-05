PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Controller
Featuring a clickable touchpad, PlayStation’s DualShock 4 controller is one of the most innovative on the market. It also has a large lightbar that changes color to show players their in-game status, and works in conjunction with the PlayStation Camera for motion control.
The DualShock 4 also sports a curvier, more streamlined body. The shoulder and bumpers now sit comfortably at the top of the controller, and the face buttons are slightly larger and more pronounced than the previous generation controller.
The Xbox 360 controller was considered by many to be the gold standard of gaming, but Microsoft has made a few notable tweaks including a revamped analog sticks and d-pad. The controller also gained an extra set of rumble motors for better haptic feedback. It made it a lot easier to get a feel for the track in “Forza Motorsport 5.”
In terms of weight, the One’s 6 x 4 x 1.7-inch controller is the bulkier of the two at 9.9 ounces, compared to the 7.4-ounce, 6.2 x 2.04 x 3.85-inch DualShock 4 controller.
Winner: Xbox One
We applaud the DualShock 4’s design improvements and Sony’s dedication to innovation with the touchpad. However, the Xbox One’s controller is the better device. The subtle redesign noticeably improves the gaming experience without reinventing the wheel.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
