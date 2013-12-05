PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Value
The PS4 is priced at $399, compared to $499 for the Xbox One. Each system comes packaged with one controller, a headset, a power cord and a HDMI cable. The One’s launch day bundle also includes the Kinect 2. PS4 owners can purchase the PS4 Camera for an additional $59.99, which brings the console’s total to $458.99. That’s $42 less than the Xbox One.
An additional controller for each system will set you back $59.99, but even with the extra cost, the PS4 still comes out ahead in terms of pricing.
Winner: PS4
Even when you add in the cost of its camera, the PS4 is still less expensive than the Xbox One, making it the more attractive option for shoppers looking to get in on the next-gen era for a cheaper price.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
I find it interesting the change of direction of both Microsoft and Sony. The 360 a more x86 design and also a low cost to entry device that sold add ons where the PS4 was a more the complete definitive home media device with its introduction of Blue Ray media and its streaming capabilities. Now they go off in opposite directions. Was there possibly collaboration between the two? Who knows.
But as it stands now they both designed distinctively different consoles that will cater to the different needs of consumers. A win for everyone.