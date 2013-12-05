Trending

PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

The launch smoke has cleared and gamers have officially entered the era of next-generation gaming. In one corner, you have the $499 Xbox One, a gaming console that wants to be the center of your living room experience. Complete with live TV integration,

Value

The PS4 is priced at $399, compared to $499 for the Xbox One. Each system comes packaged with one controller, a headset, a power cord and a HDMI cable. The One’s launch day bundle also includes the Kinect 2. PS4 owners can purchase the PS4 Camera for an additional $59.99, which brings the console’s total to $458.99. That’s $42 less than the Xbox One.

An additional controller for each system will set you back $59.99, but even with the extra cost, the PS4 still comes out ahead in terms of pricing.

Winner: PS4

Even when you add in the cost of its camera, the PS4 is still less expensive than the Xbox One, making it the more attractive option for shoppers looking to get in on the next-gen era for a cheaper price.

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lin Zhao 05 December 2013 17:38
    This article doesn't mention the specs difference on GPU at all, and it's one of the most important factors to rate a gaming console. PS4's GPU is about 50% more powerful. As a result Xbox One needs to run COD Ghost and bf4 at a lower resolution than PS4.
  • xxsk8er101xx 05 December 2013 18:03
    And the reason why the PS4 is faster is because it uses GDDR5 vRAM verses xbox one's DDR3 RAM. The extra bandwidth in the GDDR5 for PS4 makes the overall system faster. The controller is better on the PS4 - I have it and I like it better. I could care less about the camera/kinect thing. I completely disagree on entertainment as I have a TV for that. The only thing I agree with is the games. There aren't that many games out as promised for the PS4.

    Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
  • xxsk8er101xx 05 December 2013 18:43
    And the reason why the PS4 is faster is because it uses GDDR5 vRAM verses xbox one's DDR3 RAM. The extra bandwidth in the GDDR5 for PS4 makes the overall system faster. The controller is better on the PS4 - I have it and I like it better. I could care less about the camera/kinect thing. I completely disagree on entertainment as I have a TV for that. The only thing I agree with is the games. There aren't that many games out as promised for the PS4.

    Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.

    Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
  • jryder 05 December 2013 19:15
    I agree. The two systems are very close in terms of power, but the Xbox One offers minority report like Kinnect 2.0 with voice commands and Cable integration. The small difference in GPU power is basically irrelevant to me. No console can compete with a modern PC in terms of graphics power. Arguing about which console is slightly more powerful is like arguing about who is the smallest dwarf.
  • scottinks 05 December 2013 19:19
    This is one of the worst comparison article I've seen in a long time.
  • Brian Ghattas 05 December 2013 19:19
    How much is Microsoft paying you for this example of propaganda, Sherri?
  • kiniku 05 December 2013 21:02
    Two great new consoles that cater to different folks. For those that don't already have smarter TV's the One is a great choice. For those that have all that elsewhere, TV or receiver and want more of a gaming focused product the PS4 is a great option.

    I find it interesting the change of direction of both Microsoft and Sony. The 360 a more x86 design and also a low cost to entry device that sold add ons where the PS4 was a more the complete definitive home media device with its introduction of Blue Ray media and its streaming capabilities. Now they go off in opposite directions. Was there possibly collaboration between the two? Who knows.

    But as it stands now they both designed distinctively different consoles that will cater to the different needs of consumers. A win for everyone.
  • Matt Vandermolen 05 December 2013 21:04
    something something butthurt PS fanboys.
  • honsonic 05 December 2013 21:10
    toms hardware as a regular reader to your webpage I am greatly disappointed in this article, you have inaccurate information to favor the xbox one. performance wise on paper ps4 beats the xbox one and by far the plus account is way better than live (the benefits are clear, compile the list of benefits and see for yourself). as a gamer i don't a crap with the kinect. i will buy a console primary for my gaming. guys just go to reddit, tomshardware have being bought by MS
