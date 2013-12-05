PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Games
Despite positioning itself as the console for gamers, the PS4 has a rather weak offering of launch titles. Of the 28 games, only three (“Killzone: Shadow Fall,” “Knack” and “Resogun”) are exclusive. Compare that to the One’s 22 launch games, including nine exclusive titles such as “Forza Motorsport 5,” “Dead Rising 3” and “Killer Instinct.”
MORE: Xbox One Launch Titles: The Full List
However, both systems have some exciting titles to look forward to in 2014. In the case of the PS4, gamers can expect to see such titles as “Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeros,” “Infamous: Second Son,” “The Order: 1886,” “Shadow of the Beast” and “Driveclub.”
Microsoft also has a promising lineup, including “Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare,” “Quantum Break,” “Titanfall,” and a yet to be announced “Halo 5.” Gamers looking to try their hand at some amateur game development will also want to stay tuned for Microsoft’s Project Spark, which gives users the ability to create and share their games with friends.
Winner: Xbox One
While both consoles have exciting exclusive games on the horizon, at launch the Xbox One has the stronger cache of titles.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
Other than that the PS4 is better. Games will come out for it especially now that they are off the cell architecture and on a standard x86 architecture that everyone knows. You'll see games flooding in.
I find it interesting the change of direction of both Microsoft and Sony. The 360 a more x86 design and also a low cost to entry device that sold add ons where the PS4 was a more the complete definitive home media device with its introduction of Blue Ray media and its streaming capabilities. Now they go off in opposite directions. Was there possibly collaboration between the two? Who knows.
But as it stands now they both designed distinctively different consoles that will cater to the different needs of consumers. A win for everyone.