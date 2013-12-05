PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Games

Despite positioning itself as the console for gamers, the PS4 has a rather weak offering of launch titles. Of the 28 games, only three (“Killzone: Shadow Fall,” “Knack” and “Resogun”) are exclusive. Compare that to the One’s 22 launch games, including nine exclusive titles such as “Forza Motorsport 5,” “Dead Rising 3” and “Killer Instinct.”

MORE: Xbox One Launch Titles: The Full List

However, both systems have some exciting titles to look forward to in 2014. In the case of the PS4, gamers can expect to see such titles as “Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeros,” “Infamous: Second Son,” “The Order: 1886,” “Shadow of the Beast” and “Driveclub.”

Microsoft also has a promising lineup, including “Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare,” “Quantum Break,” “Titanfall,” and a yet to be announced “Halo 5.” Gamers looking to try their hand at some amateur game development will also want to stay tuned for Microsoft’s Project Spark, which gives users the ability to create and share their games with friends.

Winner: Xbox One

While both consoles have exciting exclusive games on the horizon, at launch the Xbox One has the stronger cache of titles.