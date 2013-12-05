PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Entertainment Apps

For those occasions when you’re not fragging away, each system offers a suite of compelling entertainment apps when you need a break from gaming. Both systems offer Netflix, Hulu Plus, Crackle, VUDU and Redbox Instant by Verizon.

The PS4 also features CrunchyRoll, which delivers popular shows such “Naruto Shippuden” and “Bleach” and other titles straight out of Japan. YuppTV hosts more than 150 Indian television channels with over 600 movies. Sony hasn’t forgotten sports fans, adding NBA GameTime and NHL GameCenter Live.

Further positioning itself as an entertainment hub, the Xbox One offers FOX and FX NOW, Machinima, Twitch and TED. In terms of sports, the One has ESPN on Xbox One, which includes WatchESPN for live access to games, ESPN studio programming and clips and highlights on ESPN.com.

One awesome Microsoft exclusive is the NFL on Xbox One package that delivers the latest news, video highlights, live stats and scores from around the league. Users can personalize their experience to follow their favorite team. There’s even a built-in Fantasy Football feature that gives real-time updates.

Both consoles feature proprietary music and video services: Xbox Music and Xbox Video for the One and Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited for the PS4.

However, only the Xbox One integrates with your cable box, allowing you to watch live TV through the console. The One comes with its own program guide, and you can change channels using just your voice. However, you can’t use the One to record your favorite shows or watch programs stored on your DVR. You’ll need your regular remote.

Winner: Xbox One

When it comes to entertainment, Xbox One has the clear advantage with built-in TV and a more compelling app package. Football fans will get a kick out of the having the latest scores and stats for their team as they watch the game or create their own Super Bowl moments in Madden.