PS4 Call of Duty Bundle Is Now $60 Off

PlayStation 4 deals dominated the holiday season, but five months later retailers have all but forgotten about the PS4. Until now.

Newegg is offering the the Sony PlayStation 4 Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Bundle for $239.99 via coupon code "EMCRFBC37". Outside of the holiday season, it's the best PS4 deal we've seen, and it manages to undercut Best Buy, Jet.com, and Amazon by at least $42.

The Call of Duty bundle includes the 500GB PS4 Slim console, DualShock 4 wireless controller, a download voucher for Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, and a physical copy of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare. Both the bundle offer and VR headset discount expire May 15 at 11:59 pm.

By now, there's nothing you probably don't already know about the PS4. The console's gaming library offers a wide variety of popular titles from Resident Evil 7 to Injustice 2. Sure, there's the costlier PS4 Pro, which offers 4K gaming and 4K streaming, but the $399 Pro console is more expensive and requires that you have a 4K HDTV to really get the most out of it.

If it's VR gaming you're looking for, the PS4 supports Sony's PlayStation VR headset, which is also on sale at $369 ($30 off). Keep in mind, however, that it requires the PlayStation camera.