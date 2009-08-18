Trending

Details of PS3 Firmware 3.0 Revealed

New PS3 features coming your way thanks to a new firmware.

While the big news of the day was the unveiling of the PS3 Slim and the price drop to $299, existing PS3 owners will be able to upgrade to the same 3.0 firmware that the new hardware will be shipping with.

Sony today detailed on its PlayStation blog the changes that we'll be seeing in the new system update, which will include tweaks to the Xross Media Bar, network improvements and personalization options.

Sony also listed these additional highlights from update 3.0:

  • “What’s New” – The “Information Board” will be replaced with a “What’s New” section for the latest updates in a more visually oriented format.
  • Status Indicator – In the top right corner will be an indicator bar, which displays your user icon, friend icon, the number of friends you have online and a small message icon to let you know if you have any new messages.
  • Friends List – Now your PlayStation Network friends will appear in a slightly redesigned format on your Friends List. Also, messages will now be viewable from each of your friends’ respective profiles.
  • PlayStation Store Shortcuts – A handy shortcut icon to the PlayStation Store under both the Game and Video categories so you can access the latest content quickly and easily.
  • Personalization – Personalize your PS3 with new dynamic custom themes and avatars. A dynamic theme incorporates animated objects into the background.
  • Trophies – Showcasing your hard earned trophies just got better. Update 3.00 gives game developers the ability to modify how they display trophies for add-on content.

Read more in the PlayStation blog.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dave_69 19 August 2009 04:35
    Well, at least they're not totally ignoring the firmware issue, like they did was PS2 compatibility (mostly).
  • chinesemafia69 19 August 2009 04:40
    oh yeah, cant wait for slim
  • grieve 19 August 2009 04:41
    underwhelming...
  • Dave_69 19 August 2009 04:42
    This would be cool if it were 5 years ago.
  • SneakySnake 19 August 2009 04:43
    I was actually wishing for a message notification icon just this morning. Congrats Sony on a great announcement
  • deltatux 19 August 2009 06:02
    not that big of a deal to really call it version 3.0... would like to see more stuff though ... then again I own a Wii60 combo so doesn't really affect me too much until I go to my friend's place to play the PS3 lol.
  • tayb 19 August 2009 06:43
    Talk about underwhelming. Sounds more like a .1 update than a full 3.0 release.
  • False_Dmitry_II 19 August 2009 07:15
    Maybe Microsoft should sue them for infringing on some kind of friends list for online gaming patent. That's along the same lines as the other ones against them in the last few days.
  • stevo777 19 August 2009 07:37
    Personally, I really like my PS3. The systems pretty powerful, but I'm surprised they haven't tried to get a little more out of the hardware with a software optimization upgrade.
  • 19 August 2009 09:30
    what no more shiny????
