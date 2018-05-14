Where to Buy the SNES Classic Edition

Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition may be hard to find, much like 2016's NES Classic, but that's all about to change.

If you didn't grab one last year, you're in luck: Nintendo has announced both retro consoles will be coming back in stock on June 29.

Nintendo of America announced the SNES Classic will be back in stock on June 29, and that it should be "available through the end of the year."



Buying Online

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, ThinkGeek and Walmart have pages set up for the device, though stock has been going in and out. For the latest stock information, we recommend using tools such as NowInStock.net, as well as following popular gaming deal Twitter accounts such as Wario64 and CheapAssGamer and setting up push notifications.

According to an report published by Mashable, Walmart sold SNES Classic consoles starting at 2pm each day from Nov. 15 through 17.

Buying In-Store

You can always try your luck at your local brick-and-mortar retailer, but if you're not already in line, you're probably going to have a tough time securing your SNES Classic.

Best Buy, Target and Toys R' Us are selling the console via a ticketing system, in which the first customers to show up in the morning get a ticket that secures them a chance to buy Nintendo's retro console. GameStop stores are first come first serve, and, according to The Verge, each location will be placing the number of units it has right on its front door before opening.

If you live in the New York City area, you can try your luck at Nintendo's flagship store, which tends to post availability updates on Twitter.



Our advice? Contact your local store of choice about availability, and keep an eye on their social media feeds.

What's the SNES Classic?

The SNES Classic Edition costs $79.99. It ships with two controllers and an all-star catalog of 21 games including Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III and Star Fox 2, the latter of which was never released. The system includes a special rewind feature that lets you zip back to an earlier part of your game, which should come in handy for those challenging platformers. Nintendo's retro console also lets you customize your game screen with a bunch of colorful and nostalgic borders.

The original NES Classic Edition was in high demand, but Nintendo didn't make quite enough of them. That led to shortages, lines at stores and a lot of disappointed gamers. Here's hoping that the SNES Classic Edition launch goes a lot smoother.