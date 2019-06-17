This Wacky Charging Case Juices Your iPhone and AirPods at Once

Because charging AirPods in the traditional standalone case inconveniences those with only one lightning cable for all their devices, Kickstarter has stepped up to answer users’ first-world cries. Meet Power1, the accessory hoping to send your AirPod charging case (and Apple cord) straight to the junk drawer.



(Image credit: AXS Technologies)

Power1, an all-or-nothing Kickstarter campaign launched today from AXS Technologies, hopes to earn $20,000 in public support by July 27th, 2019. The multi-device charging case is compatible with iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max, and AirPods versions 1 and 2. It has a microUSB charging port, so you don't need a lightning cable to juice up. If Power1 reaches its funding goal, it could be spotted casing iPhones and AirPods together in public as soon as October 2019.

The accessory features two options for charging: the first mode charges only your AirPods, while the second charges your AirPods and iPhone simultaneously. The control over power traffic echoes the functionality of Mophie charging products. Also reminiscent of Mophie’s cases, installing your iPhone in the Power1 case demands the slide-down method, complete with a removable top cap. The AirPod holder, embedded to the right of the back iPhone camera, has the same magnetic technology as the traditional AirPods case to keep your AirPods fastened into place.

In terms of aesthetics, the Power1 is the official humpback of Notre Dame of Apple product accessories. As a Power1 user, you likely won’t be able to leave your iPhone in your back pocket ever again. Flat surfaces? - forget about it.You have exactly two options for case colors: black and white. In either finish, the top half of your AirPods are on full display under a clear cap - much like a fish tank, but for your earbuds. Now everyone can know you’re a proud AirPod owner, even when you’re not using them. Dreams really do come true.

AirPod integration aside, Power1 boasts longer talk times with its 3000 mAh power supply. According to the battery’s Kickstarter page, Power1 provides up to 41 hours of talk time charge when used with iPhone XS Max, versus 37 hours from an Apple charging case or 31 hours from a Mophie charging case for the same smartphone. As an iPhone charging case, it actually seems practical. As an iPhone and AirPod charging case, it may be a tad excessive.

If you want to get your hands on what’s either the most obnoxious or most practical AirPod accessory to date, be one of the first 50 people to back Power1 (with at least $89) and you’ll (hopefully) get the case for a better deal than the $150 retail price AXS Technology advertises. If you miss this window, you must pledge at least $119 to receive the case upon production.

AXS Technologies operates in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We’re confident they’ll create an Apple Watch/iPhone charging case next. We’ll be the first to let you know about that Kickstarter, too.

