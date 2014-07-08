Popcorn Time Brings Its Buttery Goodness to Chromecast

It's always time for popcorn. Popcorn Time, the free movie-streaming alternative to Netflix, has ignored requests for a curtain call, so you might as well enjoy your free films.

Like Netflix before it, Popcorn Time is coming to Chromecast. Although the original team stopped development in March, a new group called Time4Popcorn has adopted a fork of the original software and is continuing development of the Popcorn Time app. The newest Alpha 4.3 build adds support for Chromecast on Windows Machines, and is available here for intrepid move watchers.

Popcorn Time made waves earlier this year, making innovative use of torrents to supply free video and wrapping the experience up in a user-friendly Netflix-like interface. The app was lauded for its ease of use, and for its ability to skirt potential piracy issues by not hosting any data locally. Unfortunately, the original Popcorn Time group still faced numerous legal threats despite the team's claiming of legitimacy, and, in the end, decided to move on from the project.

European group Time4Popcorn stepped up in May, pledging dedication to the ongoing development of the Popcorn Time app. Recent additions to the Popcorn Time software include a new Android app, and a built in VPN for anonymous viewing on Windows. Time4Popcorn is promising bring VPN support to Mac in the coming weeks, along with a new build of the Android app featuring Chromecast integration.

Time4Popcorn has been forced to operate anonymously, in hopes of avoiding the issues that plagued the original development team. The group has also overcome issues, like claims of instability and security, by constantly updating its blog. While the current team has not stated the conditions for a feature complete release, the frequent updates indicate that support for Popcorn Time will continue on at least through the end of the year.

via Gizmodo