Polaroid’s Mint 2-in-1 Brings Fun Back to Instant Photo Prints

BERLIN — When I was a kid, I had a massive Polaroid camera — the iconic silver one that used only at parties or family gatherings. After taking the photo, you shook it to develop faster even though you weren’t supposed to.

Kids today have it much easier. Polaroid Mint is the instant photo company’s latest camera/printer combo, turning the classic Polaroid camera into a pocket-sized device that prints 2 x 3 photos instantly. Though I personally think that sucks most of the fun out of owning a Polaroid, I also know I’m going to give my tweenage nieces Mints for Christmas and they’re going to be absolutely obsessed. (I hope they’re not reading.)

The $100 Mint 2-in-1 still takes classic Polaroid-esque photos that look filtered without the help of Instagram. But it’s a little more high-tech: a 16-megapixel lens can print two photos on one strip, and there’s even a microSD slot so you can shoot up to 256GB worth of photos.

For a $30 premium, you can buy a standalone Mint printer. What’s the appeal? Well, you can print any photo on your camera roll just by syncing them via Bluetooth to the Polaroid Mint app for iOS and Android. Taking a Polaroid is fun, but making any photo look like it was shot on a Polaroid could be even better.

This isn’t Polaroid’s first printer, but this one can print 50 photos on a charge, compared to the Polaroid Zip’s 25 prints. We hope Polaroid has refined the Mint to eliminate the problems we had with the Zip (specifically the app, which was very clunky).

Both the 2-in-1 and the printer come in black, white, red, yellow and blue. Both are expected to debut in the U.S. by the end of the year. Each can fit 50 papers, and each pack of 50 will run about $35.

