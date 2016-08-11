Need More Pokémon? This Fan Game is Awesome — And Free

If you're frustrated with Pokémon Go and have somehow already played the series' zillion handheld installments, there's another option for catching 'em all. Pokémon Uranium, a fan-created Pokémon game 9 years in the making, is finally available to download on PC for free — until Nintendo demands it gets taken down, at least.

Judging by the game's trailer, it's hard to believe that Uranium isn't an official installment in the beloved monster-catching series. The game's charming 16-bit graphics evoke the Game Boy Advance Pokémon games, complete with all of the grassy, fiery and snowy environments you'd expect from one of the core titles. Uranium features 150 fan-created Pokémon (including new "Nuclear" types), with characters such as Fox-Owl hybrid Owten and fire-dinosaur Raptorch looking just weird and adorable enough to be featured in the official Nintendo games.

Despite its nostalgic visuals, Uranium has some neat interface and traversal upgrades that make getting around and using items easier. Like the newer Pokémon games, you can battle and trade with your friends online.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Uranium is that it was made by a two-man team. Game developer JV is responsible for the game's nitty-gritty coding, while the designer, Involuntary Twitch, came up with the game's story and creatures. The team promises that Uranium will always be free, though you can donate to the developers on their website if you feel inclined.

Uranium is only on PC for now, though a Mac version is on the way. While JV and Twitch aren't selling the game, there's no telling whether or not Nintendo or The Pokémon Company will ask for it to be taken down. Uranium seems well worth checking out regardless of how hardcore a Pokémon fan you are, and it should help hold you over until 3DS sequels Pokémon Sun and Moon arrive in November.