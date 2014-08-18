Pokémon Trading Card Game Coming to iPad

(Image credit: Josh Wittenkeller.)

Move over, Hearthstone! An old-school card-game favorite is looking to once again be the very best, like no one ever was. That's right — the Pokémon Trading Card Game is coming to the iPad.

The iPad version was first revealed at the Pokémon World Championships held in Washington, D.C. this weekend, where Pokemon blogger and YouTuber Josh Wittenkeller first tweeted a picture of the game.

A Pokémon Company representative has since confirmed that the iPad game, an adaptation of the Windows PC and Mac game, is indeed happening. However, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has no release date or price yet.

Nintendo has been under a lot of pressure to release mobile versions or tie-ins of its popular video games lately. With the revelation that the Pokemon Trading Card Game is coming to iPad, it appears the company has been listening.

The Pokémon Company, a subsidiary of Nintendo, already has one app on the Apple app store: Pokemon TV, a video streaming app for episodes of the Pokémon animated television show. Another app, the Pokédex for iOS and iPad, is also affiliated with the Pokemon Company.

