Cross-Platform MMOG Lands on Android

The Android version of Spacetime Studios' cross-platform MMOG has finally launched.

Back in September, Texas-based developer Spacetime Studios revealed its plans to launch a cross-platform MMOG spanning Apple's iOS, Google's Android and Microsoft Windows. Slated as the first in the industry, gamers would quest together in a persistent virtual world using the same shared server set.

"The Spacetime Engine offers seamless global multiplayer gameplay to anyone with an iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch over 3G, Edge, and wireless networks," said Anthony L. Sommers, co-founder and CTO of Spacetime Studios two months ago. "We plan to add Android and PC users to the mix. In the near future, it will be possible to be on the bus in California with your iPhone, playing with someone in a park in France on their Android device, and both be playing in the same server set with someone in South Korea on their PC."

Prior to the announcement, Spacetime Studios released Pocket Legends for iOS, the action/RPG MMOG which uses the Spacetime Engine. The company then followed-up with an update (Pocket Legends: Adventures) in August.

"Pocket Legends is the world’s first Mobile MMO, providing addictive and smooth gameplay to tens of thousands of people all over the world," reads the MMOG's website. "The game’s pick-up-and-play nature, unparalleled matchmaking capabilities and instanced sessions have helped it become the #1 RPG on the iPad."

Now the Android version has moved out of closed beta and has arrived on the Android Market, partially fulfilling the studio's vision of mobile/PC cross-platform gaming. As with the iOS version, the MMOG is free to download and free to play, but relies on in-game purchases such as equipment, additional areas and more to generate revenue.

As a treat for Android gamers, the developer has launched its Find the Droid "treasure hunt," enticing players to seek out the iconic green Google Android. Those who stumble across the robot will be granted permanent Android Robot Antennas simply by waving.

Spacetime Studios was formed to work on a previous MMOG project for PC games publisher NCsoft Corp, consisting of veteran developers who previously worked on Star Wars Galaxies and the Wing Commander series. However when the project was canceled, the team scaled down to six members and began working on the Spacetime Engine. The studio now has ten members and plans to hire on 20 more within the next year.

The PC version pf Pocket Legends is slated to arrive after Android's release, however the date is still unknown.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 19 November 2010 02:05
    Gotta give them credit, the last game that did this (For windows mobile) back in 2006 or something failed horribly!

    But with that said, i'm confident that with all the smartphone users of today, this game should at least get a decent player base.
  • house70 19 November 2010 02:06
    sound cool..
    next up, WOW on mobile.
  • jonpaul37 19 November 2010 02:27
    Cross-Platform = good for gamers, I sincerely hope others follow by example because i'd really like to play Halo 3 on my PC!
  • megamanx00 19 November 2010 02:29
    Cool.

    Yay for Android
  • liquidblue 19 November 2010 02:38
    house70sound cool..next up, WOW on mobile.
    Been there. Done that.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/Moorestown-Warcraft-Quake,10598.html
  • nebun 19 November 2010 04:49
    another crappy app to run down the battery...the battery life on 99% of the smart phones is bad enough as it is
  • grieve 19 November 2010 04:54
    I have a maxed toon in pocket legends on my Iphone4...I look forward to a larger community.

    Pocket Legends is fun and definatly something you can put down after 5 mins OR play for 5 hours! Make no mistake, this game is simple and takes no skill. It will fail miserably on the PC because the game is weak compared to PC mmorpg's... I think the only people playing this on a PC will be botters (me).

    There is always a lot of people logged in. The only downfall really is that this game is multiplayer all the way, unless you play levels way under your lvl. Solo realy isnt worth your time as you die too much.

    Recently they introduced an auction hall, you get 1 spot for free... you can purchase 5 or 10 more for real life $$.

    You can get the game and play for free till lvl 13, give it a try...it is free.
  • Griffolion 19 November 2010 15:04
    Free to download and play? I think i will give it a try. I like the thought of unifying apps over platforms, perhaps it could serve to ease the constant back and forth between fans of the respective platforms by getting them to just play together.
  • uruquiora 19 November 2010 15:24
    @ house70 :

    apart from checkin the ah and posting things...i don't really see myself questing and using macros on a mobile device... not to talk about raiding + chat...
  • silverblue 19 November 2010 20:43
    grieveI have a maxed toon in pocket legends on my Iphone4...I look forward to a larger community.Pocket Legends is fun and definatly something you can put down after 5 mins OR play for 5 hours! Make no mistake, this game is simple and takes no skill. It will fail miserably on the PC because the game is weak compared to PC mmorpg's... I think the only people playing this on a PC will be botters (me).
    Perhaps, but some MMOs are overly gear dependent and as such, skill isn't a big factor. The sheer size of those sorts of games is one of their saving graces.
