PlayStation VR May Have Already Won Virtual Reality War

The PlayStation VR just hit store shelves, but it's already leading the virtual reality competition in one key area.

According to a survey by researcher Magid Advisors of consumers 8 to 64 years old (as reported by CNET), a solid 42 percent said they were very or somewhat interested in virtual reality. But it's Sony's own numbers that are more impressive.

Among those who said they were at least somewhat interested in VR, about a quarter (26 percent) said they would be interested in buying Sony's $399 system in the next 12 months.

That figure is nearly double the respondents' interest in the $599 Oculus Rift (14 percent) and way ahead of the $799 HTC Vive (9 percent). That's pretty impressive given that Oculus' and HTC's PC-based VR products have been available for several months.

Samsung's Gear VR topped the survey with 29 percent intent to purchase, likely because of its $99 price. But that phone-driven device is really in a different mobile category.

To be fair, the PSVR isn't $399 if you don't already have the other gear required to get the full experience. Once you add the PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move controllers, you're looking at $528. Still, that's cheaper than the competition.

Sony is anticipating a fast start to the PSVR, because the European CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, Jim Ryan, told CNBC that the company expects to sell hundreds of thousands of units after its launch. Separately, SuperData research forecasts 2.6 million units sold this year.

Based on our review, the PSVR offers a decent selection of 30 launch titles, a surprisingly comfortable headset and a fairly easy setup. And you don't need a pricey gaming PC to jump in. In fact, there are already more than 40 million PS4 owners out there.

Sony and its developer partners will need to deliver a richer variety of immersive experiences if it's truly going to win the VR war, but without any real competition from Microsoft on the console front, it looks like the PSVR could be the system to beat this holiday and beyond.