PlayStation Now Coming to Samsung TVs

A new partnership will see Sony's cloud gaming service, PlayStation Now, implemented on Samsung smart TVs early next year.

Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service broke new ground earlier this year when it let consumers play full-fledged PlayStation games on a television — without a console. Now, it will expand its reach beyond Sony TVs and into Samsung territory. The two Asian electronics giants announced a PS Now partnership that will see Sony's cloud gaming service implemented on Samsung smart TVs early next year.

For those not familiar with PS Now, it's a collaboration between Sony and Gaikai, which provides game-streaming technology. Users can rent PS3 games and stream them directly to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles, as well as Sony Bravia TVs. Since the rendering is all done in the cloud, a powerful console is not necessary; simply having a PS3 or PS4 controller is enough.

Using the service on Samsung TVs will be about as simple as using it on any other device. PS Now will be available as an app for Samsung's smart TV interface, although Sony has yet to announce exactly when. Once users download the app, all they'll need to do is follow the standard PS Now procedure of searching games, choosing one to rent, and then playing it almost instantly. The service will require PlayStation Network credentials and credit-card information, just as it does on other platforms.

Just as PlayStation Now debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2014, PS Now will debut on Samsung TVs at CES 2015. Tom's Guide will go hands-on with the service then, but it will probably function identically to PS Now on Bravia TVs.

The two companies have not yet announced exactly which TVs will get the service or when, but it will start hitting Samsung models in early to mid-2015. PS Now itself still needs some work, but getting core games to a larger audience is generally a good thing.

Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 24 December 2014 16:18
    What ever happened to playing Gamecube with your buds, some controllers, and chips. The last thing I need is to play Playstation on a TV that costs way too much, and I don't care about streaming from PS this to PS that.
    Reply
  • clonazepam 24 December 2014 21:53
    The problem with that scenario is that nobody is learning anything about your habits, your tastes, and various other details about your life that can be monetized.
    Reply
  • Emilly Willson 24 December 2014 23:57
    Good news i just ordered a ps4 from http://amzn.to/1CDOj6T it sounds a good deal ( discount + free shipping) can(t wait
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 25 December 2014 01:50
    What about the controller? you supposed to use the tv remote to play a game?
    Reply
  • leeb2013 25 December 2014 02:08
    14887672 said:
    that is fantastic news, thanks for sharing, good for you!
    Reply
  • Puiucs 25 December 2014 17:04
    @iam2thecrowe you use the USB ports on the TV to pair the controller with the it.
    Reply
  • yumri 26 December 2014 06:01
    no i think it is more of either use a controller to control the tv and/or have a TV remote and a game controller with it as one device ussualy is not enough even when companies try there are to many buttons for it to make a decent controller and when there is not to many there are to few buttons for a TV remote.
    Reply
  • steve4king 28 December 2014 04:27
    What games will this work with? I can't imagine the latency and bandwidth of any internet connection would be sufficient to remotely render Assassin's Creed.
    Reply
  • fuzzion 29 December 2014 08:26
    This will work in Japan with their insane fiber optics and infrastructure. May take the rest of the world another 10 years to catch on. But this is the future. Even steam knows it.

    But if you ask me , nothing beats having my own home PC overclocked and the bios tweaked to my satisfaction. :)
    Reply
  • yumri 30 December 2014 01:04
    well if Google gets to be an ISP or breaks up and continues the Google Fiber plan the USA should have 1Gbps internet by 2025? or so but not in the middle of no where places as they will probably still be stuck with only dail up and as Google is laying their own lines i doubt that they will allow other companies to use them so it will probably be expenive to have a fast enough connection to make cloud gaming a reality when not on a personal cloud on Virtual Consoles on a Personal computing server but no real consumer will pay that kind of money just to play Playstation 5 ... maybe a business but not a consumer not making money off of it.
    Reply