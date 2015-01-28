Sony and Spotify Join Forces for PlayStation Music

Spotify is coming to PlayStation, and not just as a tacked-on port of the popular desktop app. The two companies are joining forces for PlayStation Music, which will replace Sony's Music Unlimited service to provide streaming tunes to 41 countries when it launches this spring.

PlayStation Music will debut on PS3 and PS4, as well as Sony's Xperia tablets and smartphones. The service will let you link your Spotify account to your PlayStation Network ID, allowing you to pay for Spotify Premium with your PSN funds and pull up your custom playlists in the middle of playing a game.

MORE: Amazon Prime Music vs. Spotify: Music Services Compared

To make way for PlayStation Music, Sony will shutter its existing Music Unlimited service on Mar. 29. If you've never used the $10-per-month service, you can try it for free from Feb. 28 until its late-March end date.

Sony hasn't mentioned the specific launch date for PlayStation Music, nor has it clarified whether or not you'll need a $10 monthly Spotify Premium account to use the service. PlayStation Plus members can currently get a year's worth of Music Unlimited for $12, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sony offer some sort of similar discount for PlayStation Music.

PlayStation Music will be part of a major PlayStation Network rebranding, in which all of the company's streaming and online services -- including PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video and the upcoming PlayStation Vue TV service -- will all be under the PlayStation Network banner.

Both Spotify and Music Unlimited claim to offer more than 30 million songs, so Sony is likely making the switch due to Spotify's massive user base. If you're eager to fire up your favorite Spotify playlists in the middle of a tense Destiny firefight, look out for the service this Spring.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.