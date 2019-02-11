Google Pixel 4 Might Sport Real Dual-SIM Support

The October 2018 release of Google’s Pixel 3 smartphones remains fresh in the memory. But if you were disappointed that those handsets didn’t launch with proper dual-SIM capabilities, then you’ll gladly welcome this new, very early Pixel 4 rumor.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Over the weekend Android code hawks at XDA Developers spotted some updates that point to Android Q will allow for Dual Sim, Dual Standby (DSDS) functionality and that it will be turned on by default on the Google’s next Pixel phone. Android Q is coming later this year, and it’s a certainty to be included on the Pixel 4 in the fall.

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 phones both a standard SIM slot and the ability to load an eSIM, one or the other has to be manually selected for use at a time. That’s called Dual SIM, Single Standby (DSSS), and it means that while these phones are technically dual SIM phones, they can’t connect to two carriers at once.

Pixel 4’s rumored DSDS mode, which sounds like it will run on the same SIM/eSIM configuration as the previous Pixels, should work more like Apple’s iPhone XS: When both SIMs are inserted, activated and standing by, a call or text can come through on either. When one SIM is being used, a call or text coming in to the other SIM cannot be received.

There are some Android phones that offer dual standby with two SIMs today, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. But the fact that Google is adding the functionality to Android’s base code for the Q release could not only mean true dual SIM is coming to the next Pixel, but perhaps plenty of other new and old Android smartphones — maybe even the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and the still anticipated Pixel 3 Lite phones.

For Pixel 4 rumors, so far this dual SIM info and the fact that the phone could lose its screen notch are the only real bits we’ve heard. But there will surely be more to come before the Pixel 4’s expected release this fall.