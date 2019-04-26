These Leaked Pixel 3a Colors Actually Look Great

We're less than two weeks away from the start of Google I/O 2019 on May 7, where we expect to hear all about Google's all-new line of relatively affordable Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. And although we've seen leaked images of both devices many times before, we never had an especially clear look at the unique colors they'll be offered in — until now.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Evan Blass has just shared a pair of official-looking renders of the Pixel 3a that show off two of the colorways that will be on offer when the phones go on sale, likely in a few weeks' time. While the white variant seems very similar to the "Just White" Pixel 3 — save for its power button, which appears here in a salmon shade rather than mint — it's the purplish model we're more excited about.

MORE: 3 Ways the Pixel 3a Can Change Midrange Phones Forever

The earliest ever live image of the Pixel 3a hinted that Google was planning a light lavender option, though given the sketchy nature of leaked photos, it was hard to tell precisely how purple the device was. Was it just an illusion caused by the room's ambient light? It was almost like the blue/gold dress phenomenon, but for phones.

From these renders, we can clearly see what Google's intending here. And, for what it's worth, I quite like it. It's refreshing to see a phone maker go with a simple, subtle, solid color, rather than a blinding neon gradient or gaudy metallic trim. And the lime green power button plays off the body beautifully.

(Image credit: @evleaks via Twitter)

Chances are also strong that we'll get another color, as Google offers the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in three flavors, one of which is "Just Black." It'd be great to see Google serve up another unexpected, offbeat hue for the 3a line, though manufacturers are always telling us people flock to black and white first and foremost — and if there's already one "weird" color in the mix, it'd be wise for Google to offer another safe, neutral option to the market.

The other question, of course, is what the company will call this lavender shade. "Not Purple" or "Kinda Purple" seem like the best educated guesses, if we go by what Google has named its lighter hues given to previous models. And with the Pixel 3a reportedly employing a plastic build, rather than a combination of metal and glass, let's hope the device feels as good in the hand as it's looking right now.