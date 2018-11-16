Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How To Use Playground’s AR Features on the Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 has AR stickers and animated Playmojis built right into the Camera app. These features leverage the power of Google’s AR Core platform to insert AR content into your surroundings.

Although these features were present in the Pixel 2, Google has renamed its AR hub Playground with the latest revision of its Camera app on the Pixel 3. Here’s how you access it.—Adam Ismail

1.Open the Camera app.

2.Swipe over to the More tab, all the way to the right, and tap Playground.

3. You can drop various objects and characters into Playground’s viewfinder. To get started, tap the sticker icon.

4.Tap a character to add them to the screen.

5. The character will appear before you. You can spin them around by twisting with two fingers, or enlarge or shrink them by making pinching motions. Tap them to call up options for extra animations.

6. You can even add more characters to the scene, the same way you added the first one.

7. Add text by tapping the Text icon, to the right of the shutter button. Tap the text field to edit it.

Playground is thankfully very easy for anyone to use and have a quick bit of fun with. You can snap pictures and record videos with the animated scenes you create, and share all of it. Over time, it should get better too, as Google adds more Playmojis from other famous universes.