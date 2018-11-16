Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Use Google Lens on the Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 bakes Google Lens right into the Camera app for instantaneous details about the world around you. Simply point Lens at an object, text or landmark, and it’ll serve up search results, navigation information, Wikipedia entries and shopping options depending on what it’s looking at.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Using Lens through the camera is incredibly simple. Here’s how.—Adam Ismail

1.Open the Camera app.

2.Point the camera at an object, text, landmark or other subject of interest, tap on the subject and hold.



If you haven’t enabled it already, Google Lens will need to be turned on. Follow the on-screen prompts and allow all permissions requested.

3. Google Lens will begin analyzing the scene, as indicated by the moving dots. When it is complete,tap on the colored circle on top of the subject you want to know more about.

4. Information will pop up from the bottom about the subject. In this particular example, Lens identified a vase and suggests options for other vases to buy. These can be interacted with like Google Shopping listings.

You can also summon Google Lens for pictures you’ve already taken. Head to the Photos app on your Pixel 3 and tapping the Lens icon (represented by a rounded square and two circles). The process of interacting with Lens through the Pixel’s gallery is exactly the same as detailed above.