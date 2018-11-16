Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Enable Pixel 3’s Flip to Shhh

The Pixel 3’s smarts extend beyond the camera. A new feature, now in beta, silences notifications when you put your Pixel face-down.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Flip to Shhh will save you from embarrassing incidents, such as texts blowing up your phone during a date or an ill-timed phone call ringing during a meeting. Simply turn your phone over, and the device will magically cease making noise.

You have to enroll in Google’s Digital Wellbeing beta program to take advantage of the feature, but that’s easy. Simply sign up with your Google account here.

Here’s how to turn on Flip to Shhh after enrolling in the beta.—Caitlin McGarry

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Digital Wellbeing.

3. Scroll down to Flip to Shhh, which is an option under Reduce interruptions.

4. Toggle Flip to Shhh on. That will activate Do Not Disturb when you turn your phone face-down.

You can also access Flip to Shhh underneath Sound > Do Not Disturb, but that requires a few more steps. Here’s how to get there.

1. Open Setting and select Sound.

2. Tap on Do Not Disturb.

3. Scroll down to Schedule and select Turn On Automatically.

4. Flip to Shhh is one option in Automatic rules. You can also add Do Not Disturb rules for when driving, sleeping or during an event.