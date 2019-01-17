Google Pixel 3 Lite Caught on Video: Here's What You Get

We already saw photos of the Pixel 3 Lite, but here is a full hands-on video on an alleged pre-production device, which is codenamed Sargo.

According to the narrator, it’s very similar to the Pixel 3 but the whole body is made of plastic instead of metal and glass. Still, he says, it feels great in your hand.



(Image credit: Andro News/YouTube)

The SIM card is now on the left side. The main camera doesn’t have any additional depth sensor, unlike the regular Pixel 3 and, instead of two selfie cameras, it has only one.

There's only one on the bottom instead of two, flanking the USB-C port opposite to the microphone. There’s a second microphone on the top, next to a standard 3.5-mm headphone jack that will make a lot of people very happy.

Pixel 3 Lite specs

According to the hands-on video, the Pixel 3 Lite has a 5.56-inch 1080 x 2160-pixel display, giving you a relative resolution of 434 pixels per inch in a 18:9 ratio.

(Image credit: Andro News/YouTube)

The phone runs Android Pie on a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 10-nanometer 670 chipset, with an Areno 615 GPU running on 10 GB of RAM and — at least this model — a paltry 32GB of internal storage.

The main camera uses a 12.2-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 28mm lenses. The selfie camera will take 8-megapixel portraits of your pretty face.

It also has a 2,915 mAh battery, which is almost on par with its most direct competitor, the iPhone XR and its 2,942 mAh power pack.

Pixel 3 Lite release date

(Image credit: Andro News/YouTube)

The video narrator claims that the Pixel 3 Lite will be available in Spring, right after the Google Cloud Next 2019 conference, which will start on April 9 in San Francisco, California. (He seems to say Google audio conference, but Google doesn’t have any event like that programmed for spring at this point and seems unlikely it will have anything with its next big gathering).

But it doesn’t matter because what’s really important is that the return of the audio jack is just less than three months away.